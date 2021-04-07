BPD arrest Fresno man in on-going human trafficking investigation

(KERO) — A Fresno man wanted on charges of pimping, pandering and human trafficking was arrested in Kern County back in March. Now, police are asking the community to help continue the investigation further.

On January 16, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department began a human trafficking investigation involving a woman being trafficked throughout the state of California by Malcom Green, 28, of Fresno.

During the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Green. On March 25, Green was arrested for the warrant and booked into the Kern County Jail.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Benavente at (661) 326-3809 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.