BPD: At least one killed in South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead Sunday night in South Bakersfield.

BPD says they received calls about a shooting on Centaur Street just after 11 p.m. and once officers arrived they found two people who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of the victims was declared dead, according to BPD.

There is no update as of Monday morning on the condition of the other person who was shot.

Police say they have no suspect information available.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.