BPD: Boy arrested after bringing BB gun to Washington Middle School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of bringing a dangerous weapon to Washington Middle School that turned out to be a BB gun that realistically looked like a firearm.

Bakersfield City School District staff called BPD shortly before 12:30 p.m. over reports a student had a firearm on campus, said BPD.

Officers arrived on campus and removed the suspected firearm from the student and officers found it was a BB gun that realistically looked like a firearm, said BPD.

Several students reported the student to school staff after the boy showed the weapon to other students and the school was placed on lockdown, said BPD.

BPD said there is a continued law enforcement presence at the school to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The boy has been placed under arrest on suspicion of charges associated with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds under a code that makes it a possible felony for anyone to bring any dangerous weapons, including BB guns and knives onto school grounds.