Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD: California Avenue shooting leaves man dead

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 9:22 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 00:22:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported a shooting that occurred on California Avenue and P Street on March 22 left one man dead.

Officers found a man shot multiple times, and although medical aid was requested the man died at the scene.

Detectives are looking into the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is requested to call Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!