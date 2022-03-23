BPD: California Avenue shooting leaves man dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department reported a shooting that occurred on California Avenue and P Street on March 22 left one man dead.

Officers found a man shot multiple times, and although medical aid was requested the man died at the scene.

Detectives are looking into the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is requested to call Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.