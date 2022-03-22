Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Two Ridgecrest men arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary operation

KCSO: Two Ridgecrest men arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary
Kern County Sheriff's Office
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two Ridgecrest men were arrested March 15th in an illegal marijuana dispensary operation. KCSO said deputies searched an illegal marijuana dispensary in Ridgecrest and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, about 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861. KCSO estimates the value of the narcotics at $30,000.
KCSO: Two Ridgecrest men arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:16:03-04

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two Ridgecrest men were arrested March 15th in an illegal marijuana dispensary operation.

KCSO said deputies searched an illegal marijuana dispensary in Ridgecrest and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, about 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861. KCSO estimates the value of the narcotics at $30,000.

Gary Asher, 27, and William Galloway, 37, both from Ridgecrest, were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics related charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!