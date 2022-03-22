KCSO: Two Ridgecrest men arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary operation

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two Ridgecrest men were arrested March 15th in an illegal marijuana dispensary operation.

KCSO said deputies searched an illegal marijuana dispensary in Ridgecrest and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, about 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861. KCSO estimates the value of the narcotics at $30,000.

Gary Asher, 27, and William Galloway, 37, both from Ridgecrest, were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics related charges.