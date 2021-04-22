BPD: Child in critical condition after accessing firearm and shooting self

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a child is in the hospital in critical condition after he accessed a gun and shot himself.

BPD responded to the 5000 block of Marsha Street Wednesday evening for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found the child suffering from major injuries and took him to the hospital.

Police said the child's parents remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives said the shooting took place inside an apartment. They did not say how the child gained access to the firearm.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.