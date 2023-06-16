BPD conducts high-visibility enforcement operation in downtown business district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, June 14, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a high-visibility patrol operation of the business district in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a department press release.

BPD says the purpose of the operation "was to conduct proactive patrol enforcement to address property crimes and vandalism issues in the Downtown Bakersfield area."

Police say that during the operation, they arrested 25 people for various illegal activities, found 4 people with felony arrest warrants, a person under the influence of a controlled substance, and a person in possession of a controlled substance.

According to the BPD press release, police also arrested a person they suspect of 3 separate burglaries downtown that happened in April and May. Christopher Alexander, 47, of Bakersfield, is also suspected of felony vandalism, but the victim in that case declined to press charges.

BPD says Alexander had previously been arrested for burglary in March 2023.