BPD: DUI driver runs red light, hits patrol vehicle with K-9 unit

BPD: Incident occurred in South Bakersfield
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 21, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a DUI driver ran a red light and hit a patrol vehicle with a K-9 unit late Wednesday night in South Bakersfield.

BPD said the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colony Street and Panama lane.

BPD said the patrol vehicle had a green light and was turning south on Colony Street from Panama Lane when it was hit by vehicle driven by a man under the influence who ran a red light.

BPD said an officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at a local hospital. The police K-9 wasn't injured, said BPD. A passenger in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, said BPD.

David Mendoza, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

