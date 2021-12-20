BPD: Five arrested in Southwest Bakersfield shooting, vehicle chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says five men were arrested Sunday night in a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield that led to a vehicle chase.

BPD says officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:02 p.m. in the 6300 block of Castleford Street.

Officers found two adults and one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition, according to BPD. The investigation found that 50 rounds were fired at the victims from a vehicle, said BPD.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers found the suspects' vehicle in the area of 34th and L streets and they led officers on a chase through north and Central Bakersfield, according to BPD. During the chase, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle before the suspects' vehicle became disabled on west Hwy. 58, west of Union Avenue, said BPD.

The five men in the vehicle were arrested and three firearms with found, according to BPD.

Yazmin Walker, 24, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, hit and run, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, gang participation, possession of a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jerrell Hubbard, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of a restraining order and gang participation.

Huey Conerly, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and gang participation.

Michael Webber, 21, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and gang participation.

Daveon Davis, 21, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and gang participation.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.