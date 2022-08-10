BPD: Four arrests made in Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said four people were arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation shortly in the 900 block of 34th Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman bystander who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, said BPD.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, said BPD.

Terry Alva, 19; Alan Moore, 22; and a 17-year-old boy, all of Bakersfield, were arrested in connection to the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder, gang participation and weapon violations.

Joe Devers II, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of weapon violations and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call BPD at 661-327-7111.