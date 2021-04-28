Suspect dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to BPD Sgt. Robert Pair, an officer-involved shooting occurred in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday night just before 9 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the area of Felix and Simon Drive.

BPD was performing a traffic stop on a vehicle previously reported stolen. The vehicle didn't yield, crashed through a fence and the one suspect took off on foot.

BPD contained the suspect at Feliz Drive where an officer-involved shooting occurred. The adult male suspect died at the scene.

No human officers were harmed. A BPD K-9 Officer was shot during the incident and was taken to the vet where the animal later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.