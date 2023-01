BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — There was a heavy police presence in South Bakersfield Friday night.

According to Bakersfield Police, a man was found dead near the intersection of Wilson and Wible road just south of the Valley Plaza Mall.

BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is still ongoing.