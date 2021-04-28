BPD investigating deadly shooting after victim arrives at hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

BPD said around 12:04 a.m. officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of Pacific and Haley streets. While there, BPD received reports a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital. The man died at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.