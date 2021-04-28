Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD investigating deadly shooting after victim arrives at hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:58:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

BPD said around 12:04 a.m. officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of Pacific and Haley streets. While there, BPD received reports a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital. The man died at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness