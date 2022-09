BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a fight and reported possible shooting right after 1a.m. near Cherry and H Street. When they got there, they found an adult man who had been shot and killed.

They are investigating this incident as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call them at 661-327-7111