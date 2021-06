BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near the Hampton Inn in Central Bakersfield.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call for a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of Oak Street around 7:35 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with major injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.