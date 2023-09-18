Watch Now
BPD investigating grand theft at Northwest Promenade shoe store

The Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify people they suspect of committing grand theft on July 30, 2023.
Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 18:46:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 3 people they say are involved in a grand theft from the Northwest Promenade's Famous Footwear store.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, the thefts occurred on July 30, 2023, just after 6:00 pm.

The first suspect is a white female adult with brown hair and a tattoo on her right ankle. At the time, she was wearing an orange and purple shirt, jean shorts, and red and purple sandals.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male adult who was wearing a gray baseball hat, a blue and white jersey, and black shorts, socks, and shoes.

The third suspect, also a Hispanic male adult with black hair, was wearing a blue NBA t-shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

The charge of grand theft is made when the items, money, real property, or labor stolen is in excess of $950 in value. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective D. Hamma with the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3513 or call the BPD front desk at 327-7111.

