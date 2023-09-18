BPD investigating grand theft at Northwest Promenade shoe store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 3 people they say are involved in a grand theft from the Northwest Promenade's Famous Footwear store.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, the thefts occurred on July 30, 2023, just after 6:00 pm.

The first suspect is a white female adult with brown hair and a tattoo on her right ankle. At the time, she was wearing an orange and purple shirt, jean shorts, and red and purple sandals.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male adult who was wearing a gray baseball hat, a blue and white jersey, and black shorts, socks, and shoes.

The third suspect, also a Hispanic male adult with black hair, was wearing a blue NBA t-shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Bakersfield Police Department

The charge of grand theft is made when the items, money, real property, or labor stolen is in excess of $950 in value. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective D. Hamma with the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3513 or call the BPD front desk at 327-7111.

