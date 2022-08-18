BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park.

BPD said one adult was injured and taken to an area hospital where the person is in stable condition.

Officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the park at 21st and Oak streets and found an adult victim with a gunshot wound.

BPD said two vehicles, a white SUV and a black Honda, were seen leaving the scene.

Officers stopped the black Honda near 18th and Elm streets and two men were detained after a firearm was located in the vehicle, said BPD.

BPD said they are unsure if the two suspects were involved in the shooting.

If you have any more information, call BPD at 327-7111.