Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park

BPD: One person was injured and is in stable condition at a hospital
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:12:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park.

BPD said one adult was injured and taken to an area hospital where the person is in stable condition.

Officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the park at 21st and Oak streets and found an adult victim with a gunshot wound.

BPD said two vehicles, a white SUV and a black Honda, were seen leaving the scene.

Officers stopped the black Honda near 18th and Elm streets and two men were detained after a firearm was located in the vehicle, said BPD.

BPD said they are unsure if the two suspects were involved in the shooting.

If you have any more information, call BPD at 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson