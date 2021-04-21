BPD looking for man believed to be involved in February hit-and-run on Wible Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Wible Road back in February.

According to BPD, the incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the 100 block of Wible Road.

The man believed to be the driver of the vehicle is described as a Hispanic man, aged 35 to 45 years old, with a black beard. He is believed to stand between 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans

A 2014, Nissan Sentra, gray in color, was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or (661) 326-7111.