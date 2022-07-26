BPD: Man arrested after bullet travels through wall, hits woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Monday morning after a bullet fired from a handgun traveled through a Ramada Inn hotel room wall and hit a woman.

BPD said officers received a report of shooting at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the Ramada Inn in the 800 block of Real Road.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said BPD.

An initial investigation found that a firearm was used in a nearby room and the bullet traveled through a shared room and hit the woman while she was in bed, said BPD.

Officers used a search warrant for the adjacent room and found evidence the firearm was discharged there as well as finding methamphetamine, said BPD.

The occupants of the room had already left, said police.

Michael Samarripas, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. in a vehicle at Golden State Highway and Hwy. 99 in connection to the shooting.

Samarripas was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine and a pre-existing Post Release Community Supervision violation warrant.

BPD said why the firearm was discharged and the circumstances involving the shooting are still under investigation.