BPD: Man arrested in 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield

Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said James Glass, 46, of Bakersfield, had an active arrest warrant for murder as well as an unrelated felony arrest warrant for weapons violations.

BPD said there were no outstanding suspects in this investigation.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on July 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of Chester Place.

Officers found a woman inside a residence with injuries from an assault and she was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

