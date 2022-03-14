Watch
BPD: Man arrested in deadly illegal speed contest

23ABC News
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 14, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested March 11th in a connection with a deadly Nov. 19th illegal speed contest in Northwest Bakersfield.

BPD said Nathan Valencia was allegedly driving an Infinity G37 that was racing a red Honda Civic in the 14000 block of Stockdale Highway. The Honda Civic sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a stationary object. Two people died in the crash.

Nathan Valencia, 30, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, speed contest, felony hit and run, and being an unlicensed driver.

Anyone with information about this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

