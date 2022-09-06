Watch Now
BPD: Man arrested in East Bakersfield road rage shooting incident

Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 06, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Monday in a rage road shooting incident in East Bakersfield. Police said the victim wasn't injured.

BPD said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Alta Vista Drive. Officers received additional reports of someone firing from a vehicle at a woman over an alleged road rage incident, said BPD.

Robert Pierre Johnson Jr., 37, of Bakersfield, was arrested at about 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Brundage Lane. BPD said officers found a firearm and ammunition when Johnson Jr. was arrested.

Johnson Jr. was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated weapon violations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

