Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD: Man arrested in series of sexual assaults in South Bakersfield

Arrest (FILE)
23ABC News
File image showing a person in handcuffs.
Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 18:31:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a series of separate sexual assaults in January and February in South Bakersfield.

BPD's Special Victims Unit arrested Joe Cisneros, 32, of Bakersfield, for six counts of sexual assault stemming from separate incidents in the area of Golden Valley High School and area of Panorama Drive.

In January, BPD sought help identifying the suspect after two separate incidents of teenage girls reporting being grabbed and sexually battered in the area of Golden Valley High School.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!