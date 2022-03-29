BPD: Man arrested in series of sexual assaults in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a series of separate sexual assaults in January and February in South Bakersfield.

BPD's Special Victims Unit arrested Joe Cisneros, 32, of Bakersfield, for six counts of sexual assault stemming from separate incidents in the area of Golden Valley High School and area of Panorama Drive.

In January, BPD sought help identifying the suspect after two separate incidents of teenage girls reporting being grabbed and sexually battered in the area of Golden Valley High School.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.