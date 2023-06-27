BPD: Man caught in Northeast Bakersfield with teen he allegedly lured online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to a press release from the Bakersfield Police Department, one person is in the Kern County Jail after police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances involving a teenager in a car with an adult male at University Park in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police say that at around 11:00 pm on June 26, they found 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in a car with a teenager. They say their investigation revealed that Diaz had met the teen through the online video game platform Roblox. According to the press release, the teenager started meeting Diaz in person in April of 2023. BPD says that's when the teen became a victim of sexual abuse.

BPD says they conducted a search of Diaz's home and found evidence to suggest Diaz has had similar contact with other children and teens on Roblox.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on charges including contacting a minor for the purposes of committing a felony offense, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, sending obscene material to seduce a minor, transporting a minor under 16 for a lewd act, and statutory rape, according to the BPD press release.

Police say the investigation is continuing and ask anyone with any additional information to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.