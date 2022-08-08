BPD mourning ex-officer killed in line of duty in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, COLO. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is mourning the loss of a former officer who was killed in the line of duty Sunday in Colorado.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado says 39-year-old Andrew Peery, a Kern County native, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting on Sunday.

Peery was one of three officers who arrived on scene at the same time and were immediately met by gunfire from the suspect.

“Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been with my office since 2016," said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Peery is survived by his wife, Megan, and two children.

BPD issued a statement saying they are very sad to hear about deputy Peery's death and that their hearts and prayers go out to his family.

The Bakersfield Police Officers Association added their condolences to everyone with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department and all who worked with him during his time in Bakersfield.