BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man wanted in connection to a March 22nd deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield was arrested Tuesday in Horace, North Dakota.

Kira Burton is in custody pending extradition to Kern County.

One man was killed in the March 22nd shooting that happened on California Avenue and P Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.