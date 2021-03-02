BPD: Oregon man represented himself as 16 online, solicited online photos from juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested an Oregon man they say pretended to be a 16-year-old online with the intent to commit a sexual offense with a minor.

According to BPD, on Monday officers conducted an investigation into online conversations between Antonio Camacho, 21, and a juvenile under the age of 14. BPD said Camacho represented himself to be 16 and solicited the juvenile to send him inappropriate images.

BPD determined Camacho traveled from Oregon to Bakersfield and had made several attempts to have the juvenile victim leave with him.

Camacho was located in Bakersfield and arrested for communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense as well as other associated charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.