BPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a victim in a car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man suspected of sexual assault fled on foot from the scene Friday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said the assault took place Friday in the 100 block of Allen Road, across the street from Bakersfield Christian High School. A man allegedly forced his way into an occupied vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim, BPD said.

The man is described as white, standing up to 6-feet-tall with a thin build, according to BPD. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the letter "A", a black knit cap, and a black neck gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.