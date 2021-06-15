BPD searching for man wanted in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for hit and run resulting in injuries.

Officers have obtained an arrest warrant for Vicente Rodriguez Ruiz. Ruiz is described as a Hispanic 67-year-old man. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. BPD said he has gray hair and brown eyes.

Ruiz is wanted for felony hit and run resulting in injuries, unlicensed driver, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Ruiz is known to frequent businesses in the 2100 block of Edison Highway.

BPD said they believe Ruiz may be fleeing to Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vicente Ruiz is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111 or leave an anonymous tip at Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.