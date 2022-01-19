BPD: Security guard fires handgun at theft suspects attempting to hit him with vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says a security guard discharged his handgun Tuesday after theft suspects attempted to hit him with their vehicle.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting after 4 p.m. at AutoZone Auto Parts, 1615 Brundage Lane.

According to police, the security guard was trying to take a photo of two people in a vehicle who allegedly stole items from the store. While trying to take the photo, one of the theft suspects tried to hit the security guard with their vehicle and the security guard discharged his handgun one time at the vehicle, said BPD. Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black 2018-2020 Toyota Highlander with no front license plate.

No victims of gunshot wounds have been found and no arrests have been made, said police. The armed security guard was found to be properly licensed and is cooperating with the investigation, said BPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.