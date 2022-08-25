BPD seeks help finding suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run-crash

Watch Now
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 17:15:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help finding a suspect's vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Aug. 20th on Union Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle is described as an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pick up with damage near the driver's side headlight and with an inoperable driver's side rear taillight.

BPD said the crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Union Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

