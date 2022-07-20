BPD seeks help identifying carjacking suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a suspect in a July 5th carjacking in East Bakersfield.

Police said the incident happened July 5th in the 300 block of Union Avenue and the suspect was armed with a baseball bat.

The suspect is described by BPD as a man between 25 to 35 years old, dark complexion, and a heavy build.

He was seen driving a black 2015 Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Detective J. Felgenhauer 661-326-3559 or BPD at 661-327-7111.