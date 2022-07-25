BPD seeks help identifying suspect in Home Depot robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a Home Depot robbery suspect who allegedly threatened employees with a knife.

BPD said the incident happened before 10 p.m. on July 7th at the 4700 Gosford Road Home Depot location.

The suspect allegedly grabbed several items items off shelves and when loss prevention confronted him, he pulled out a knife and threatened employees before leaving with the items, said BPD.

BPD said the suspect is described as a white male, in his 20s or 30s, medium build, with brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a grey hat brown and white shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or BPD at 661-327-7111.