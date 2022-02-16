Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD seeks help identifying suspects in convenience store burglary

items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects in an Oct. 28th, 2021, convenience store burglary in Northeast Bakersfield.
BPD seeks help identifying suspects in convenience store burglary
Posted at 2:28 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 17:28:53-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects in an Oct. 28th, 2021, convenience store burglary in Northeast Bakersfield.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of Auburn Street.

The suspects are described as:

  • A Hispanic woman, about 40-years-old with pock mark scars on her face, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black Hurley hat, dark jeans, and black shoes.
  • A Hispanic woman, about 30-35 years old, heavy set, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark yoga pants, a tan face covering, and brown shoes.
  • A Hispanic woman, about 20-30 years old, medium build, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black and white flannel shirt, a white hat, a black mask, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The car they fled in is described as a 2000s model Black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat, 4-door, with stock wheels.

BPD seeks help identifying suspects, car in convenience store burglary
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects in an Oct. 28th, 2021, convenience store burglary in Northeast Bakersfield. The car they fled in is described as a 2000s model Black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat, 4-door, with stock wheels.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!