BPD seeks help identifying suspects in convenience store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects in an Oct. 28th, 2021, convenience store burglary in Northeast Bakersfield.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of Auburn Street.

The suspects are described as:

A Hispanic woman, about 40-years-old with pock mark scars on her face, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black Hurley hat, dark jeans, and black shoes.

A Hispanic woman, about 30-35 years old, heavy set, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark yoga pants, a tan face covering, and brown shoes.

A Hispanic woman, about 20-30 years old, medium build, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black and white flannel shirt, a white hat, a black mask, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The car they fled in is described as a 2000s model Black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat, 4-door, with stock wheels.