BPD seeks help IDing suspects in Firestone Grill shooting

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 15:08:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects in a March 25th shooting in the Firestone Grill parking lot in Southwest Bakersfield.

The two suspects fired into an occupied vehicle, no one was injured, shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot at 3501 California Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a man weighing about 280 pounds last seen wearing a tan baseball style hat, grey t-shirt, black gym shorts with white strips, black socks, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with black comb-over hair last seen wearing a white long sleeve collar shirt, blue dress pants, and dress shoes.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a four-door compact grey Kia car.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

