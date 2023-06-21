BPD seeks identity of indecent exposure suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person they say they're investigating for public indecency and annoying or molesting a child.

According to police, on June 18 at around 6:20 pm, a person they describe as an adult male followed two children who were walking in the area of Jewetta Avenue at Olive Drive in Bakersfield.

The person, who was driving a newer model grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, got out of his car and masturbated in front of the children.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Hispanic male, possibly in his late 20s, wearing a gray knit cap, a blue shirt with a Snoopy graphic, black sweatpants, a black face mask with a white design or lettering on it, and he was wearing a watch on his left wrist.

If you recognize this person or if you are an additional victim of his behavior, the Bakersfield Police Department encourages you to contact them at 327-7111.