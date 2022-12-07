BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street in Bakersfield on November 18, 2022.

Police describe the graffiti suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, weighing between 200 and 230 pounds. He appears to have long black hair shaved up the sides and brown eyes.

He was wearing black-framed glasses, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black New Balance shoes.

Anyone with any information about this individual is encouraged to call Officer Alan Guardado with the Bakersfield Police Department at 501-0274 or call BPD at 327-7111.