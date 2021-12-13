BPD seeks suspect in fatal crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a suspect involved in a fatal crash Nov. 19th in Northwest Bakersfield.

BPD says they're looking for vehicle involved in a crash with a Red Honda Civic and is described as a gray/charcoal Infinity G37, mid-2000s model with tinted windows and black rims. BPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years in age, 5-foot-six-inches tall to 6-feet tall, thin build with a beard and wearing a black jacket, black sweats, white sandals and a blue L.A. Dodgers knit cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

On Nov. 19th, BPD responded to a multiple vehicle crash at about 12:09 a.m. in the 14000 block of Stockdale Highway and found two vehicles involved in a crash, according to police.

A woman who was a passenger in a red Honda Civic was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. A man who was the driver of the red Honda Civic was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. BPD said a third passenger of the Civic was in critical condition at an area hospital. No one in the other vehicle reported injuries, according to BPD.

BPD said an investigation determined the Red Honda Civic was involved in an illegal speed contest when it traveled west on Stockdale Highway, sideswiped a vehicle, and collided into a stationary object.