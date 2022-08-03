BPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested July 31st in a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield.

Mario Alberto Romo, 30, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder and other associated charges in connection to a July 9th shooting death of a man in the 300 block of Oak Street.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers received reports of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Street.

Officers found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said BPD. He was later taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, said BPD. He was later identified as Mario Bojorquez, 33, of Bakersfield.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554, or BPD at 661-327-7111.