Man killed in Central Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting in Central Bakersfield as Mario Bojorquez, 33, of Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers received reports of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Street.

Officers found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said BPD. He was later taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, said BPD.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.