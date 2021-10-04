BPD: Two men arrested in fatal shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in the Sept. 27th shooting death of a man in central Bakersfield.

According to BPD, Eddie Raymond Bustamonte Sr., 45, of Bakersfield, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10:39 p.m. Sept. 27th in the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue. Bustamonte Sr. died from his wounds.

Emil Alvary, 38, and Angelo Rodriguez, 24, both of Bakersfield, were arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and violating the terms of their state parole status.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.