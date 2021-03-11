Cal City PD warning of people posing as City or SCE employees

CAL CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department is warning residents of people posing as employees of So Cal Edison or the city.

CCPD said it received information from Edwards Air Force Base regarding people impersonating SCE employees attempting to gain entry into citizens' homes.

CCPD said it also received complaints from several California City residents of suspects posing as City of California City workers requesting access to the residence to read meters.

California City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for these suspicious activities. They said the City of California City or SCE will not send personnel without prior notification; but if they do show up, make sure you ask for a photo ID and look for a vehicle with a city or company logo on it.

California City Police Department urges anyone with information about suspects or who may have been a victim to contact the department at (760) 373-8606.