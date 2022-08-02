CHP: Arvin man arrested in July car-to-car shooting on Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.

CHP said the happened after 6:30 p.m. on July 14th, 2022, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation found that man's vehicle had a right front window damaged from the shooting, said CHP.

CHP said the suspect was driving a black Audi SUV when he discharged a firearm at the victim.

Mauricio Ibarra, 24, of Arvin, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm shooting at an occupied vehicle, and suspicion of being an unlicensed driver.