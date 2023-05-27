CHP chase after armed robbery at Valley Plaza leads all the way to L.A. County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Los Angeles news station KTLA is reporting that a car chase that started with a robbery at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield led all the way to Los Angeles County.

According to Vivian Chow with KTLA, Bakersfield Police said a group of 4 people allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at Valley Plaza just before 6:30 pm on Friday, May 26.

KTLA says the California Highway Patrol reported chasing the group in their sedan on an erratic chase, speeding at up to 100 miles per hour on surface streets once they reached the L.A. metro area.

At one point, the suspect car tried to use a dirt road in Hasley Canyon, but CHP says officers were already waiting for them and able to stay close.

The suspect car began taking damage from the dirt road and gave out, leaving the suspects to bail on foot and try to run into a neighborhood up in the canyon.

According to KTLA's reporting, CHP says they were eventually able to round up all four suspects as they ran around the secluded neighborhood, after which the suspects were detained and taken into custody.

This is a developing story.