CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield

Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 20, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol reports that just before 5:00 am on Saturday, December 17, CHP officers responded to a call saying a dead person was on fire on the right shoulder of the Hosking Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 99.

According to a press release, CHP investigators responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Highway patrol reports that the dead person was determined to be a light-skinned female between the ages of 20 and 40 with dark brown hair and a nose ring. Officers say they have not been able to identify the person.

Anyone with any additional information about the person or what happened is asked to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 396-6600.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
