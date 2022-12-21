CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol reports that just before 5:00 am on Saturday, December 17, CHP officers responded to a call saying a dead person was on fire on the right shoulder of the Hosking Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 99.

According to a press release, CHP investigators responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Highway patrol reports that the dead person was determined to be a light-skinned female between the ages of 20 and 40 with dark brown hair and a nose ring. Officers say they have not been able to identify the person.

Anyone with any additional information about the person or what happened is asked to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 396-6600.