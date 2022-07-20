Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

CHP: Two motorcyclists shot on Hwy. 99 in Merced County

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 17:04:33-04

DELHI, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said two motorcyclists were shot on July 16th by an unknown assailant while riding with a group on Hwy. 99 in Merced County.

CHP said officers received calls about the incident shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the city of Delhi, Calif.

A group of motorcyclists were riding northbound on Hwy. 99, just south of Shanks Road, when someone shot at the group and hit two motorcyclists, said CHP.

The motorcyclists suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to CHP.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do