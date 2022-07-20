CHP: Two motorcyclists shot on Hwy. 99 in Merced County

DELHI, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said two motorcyclists were shot on July 16th by an unknown assailant while riding with a group on Hwy. 99 in Merced County.

CHP said officers received calls about the incident shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the city of Delhi, Calif.

A group of motorcyclists were riding northbound on Hwy. 99, just south of Shanks Road, when someone shot at the group and hit two motorcyclists, said CHP.

The motorcyclists suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to CHP.

The incident is still under investigation.