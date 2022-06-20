Watch
CHP: Woman arrested in deadly DUI crash on Hwy. 58

California Highway Patrol
23ABC News
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 20, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a woman was arrested Friday in a deadly, suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 58.

CHP said they received reports shortly after a 8 p.m. about a two-vehicle head on crash on Hwy. 58, west of General Beale Road.

An initial investigation found that a driver in a 2016 Nissan Sentra made an unsafe turn on west Hwy.58 which caused her car to leave the road and cross into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe head on, said CHP.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 52-year-old woman from San Ramon, Calif., was declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

Ayana Council, 27, of San Mateo, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of murder, Gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony driving under the influence of alcohol.

