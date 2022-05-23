Co-conspirator who testified against Matthew Queen in Bakersfield 3 trial sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Matthew Vandecasteele, who was charged as a co-conspirator in the Matthew Queen case, was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Queen was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Micah Holsonbake, one of the Bakersfield 3.

According to prosecutors, Holsonbake, Baylee Despot, who was Queen’s ex-girlfriend, and Queen were all involved in the manufacturing and selling of illegal weapons including assault rifles since 2017 — a year before Holsonbake’s disappearance.

Prosecutors allege that Vandecasteele was present the night that Matthew Queen and Baylee Despot allegedly zip-tied Micah Holsonbake and killed him.

During the Queen trial, Vandecasteele testified to his relationship with Queen, saying he and Queen were best friends.

Vandecasteele said that on the night Queen and Despot allegedly killed Micah, Queen had called him asking to speak to Micah in his garage. Vandecasteele said he didn't question Queen and left his gate and garage unlocked.

Vandecasteele pled no contest last year to false imprisonment with violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and an accessory charge in connection with the death of Holsonbake. It was part of a plea deal that led to Vandecasteele testifying against Queen.