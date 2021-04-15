Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Oildale over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified 44-yer-old Clay Edward McFall as the man shot and killed in Oildale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the coroner's report, McFall just after 4 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide.

One neighbor told 23ABC news they heard about three gunshots that morning right around 4 am.

Cru Woodruff-Hickman was the one who discovered the body. He said he was heading to his sister's house in the area and saw the body right as he was pulling up. He told 23ABC he called police immediately and tried to resuscitate the victim with chest compressions.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.