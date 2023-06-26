Watch Now
Deadly shooting investigation in Wasco, happened just after midnight on Bay Meadow Drive

If you have any information on what may have happened, please call the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110.
Kern County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 26, 2023
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation is taking place into a deadly shooting in Wasco that happened just after midnight on Bay Meadow Drive.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Wasco.

According to KCSO, just after midnight deputies responded to the 1800 block of Bay Meadow Drive in Wasco for a victim of a shooting. Deputies located the victim of a "violent assault" who was pronounced dead at the scene.

