Deadly shooting investigation in Wasco, happened just after midnight on Bay Meadow Drive

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation is taking place into a deadly shooting in Wasco that happened just after midnight on Bay Meadow Drive.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Wasco.

According to KCSO, just after midnight deputies responded to the 1800 block of Bay Meadow Drive in Wasco for a victim of a shooting. Deputies located the victim of a "violent assault" who was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on what may have happened, please call the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110.